Merrick Garland cancels Nevada visits this week to oversee Trump shooting investigation

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, as Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listen. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Listening are Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Merrick Garland behind the President. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will not be visiting Las Vegas, after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally Saturday.

Garland was supposed to visit Nevada on Monday to speak at the National Bar Association’s convention at Caesars Palace. He also canceled planned visits to Idaho, Utah and Kansas. Garland instead will stay in Washington, D.C., to closely monitor the investigation.

Garland is receiving regular briefings about the attack, said Xochitl Hinojosa, director of public affairs for the Department of Justice.

“This morning he met with Department personnel and partners from across government,” Hinojosa said in a statement.

In Nevada, Garland was supposed to meet with First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sue Fahami, as well as federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement leaders, according to a press release.

