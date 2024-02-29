Metro approves $600K in settlement payments to the Review-Journal

Las Vegas firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel that left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Metropolitan Police Department Committee on Fiscal Affairs approved settlement payments on Thursday totaling more than half a million dollars to be paid to the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a result of legal fights over public records.

During a hearing at police headquarters, the five committee members voted unanimously to approve payments of $325,000 and $295,000.

Last year, in two separate decisions, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that Metro violated Nevada public records law in denying the Review-Journal’s requests for records pertaining to the deadly 2019 Alpine Motel fire and a 2018 police investigation into a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper.

The cases were sent back to the District Court level where the Review-Journal and Metro agreed to the settlement payments approved Thursday.

“Reimbursement for attorneys’ fees is a vitally important part of the public records law, because without it, most people could not afford to take the government and all its lawyers to court,” Review-Journal chief legal officer Ben Lipman said. “Sadly, often people can’t afford it, anyway. And either way, it is a shame that governmental entities so often spend public money to fight against transparency when in the end it is taxpayers who are forced to foot the bill.”

The department repeatedly denied the Review-Journal’s requests for records in the wake of the December 2019 Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas which killed six people and injured 13 others.

In 2018, a Review-Journal reporter requested records related to an investigation by Metro into a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who allegedly asked a confidential informant to murder or harm the trooper’s wife.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.