Politics and Government

Monument to close, Guard to add 10K troops as DC prepares for inauguration

The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 - 10:39 am
 
Updated January 11, 2021 - 10:40 am
Anti-scaling fencing has been placed in front of the Supreme Court, which stands across the str ...
Anti-scaling fencing has been placed in front of the Supreme Court, which stands across the street from the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alan Fram)

WASHINGTON — The head of the National Guard says at least 10,000 troops will be deployed in Washington, D.C., by Saturday, and an additional 5,000 could be requested from other states.

There are currently 6,200 Guard members in the city from D.C. and five nearby states. The increase in requests for Guard members on Monday comes as officials brace for more, possibly violent protests surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told reporters that he has authorization to bring in up to 15,000 Guard members. He said the number of deployments is changing by the hour and day, based on requests from the Secret Service, the Park Police and the Capitol Police.

There have been repeated questions about why Guard members weren’t brought in more quickly as the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Wednesday. Guard officials have said they responded as quickly as they could as the situation spiraled out of control but said the Capitol Police repeatedly turned down offers for help in the days before the protests.

Other developments: 12:25 p.m. EST

The National Park Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The agency said Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

Park officials say that groups involved in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning Monday, running through Jan. 24.

They say they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall and could extend the closures “if the conditions persist.”

11:45 a.m.

Assistant Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman has been named acting chief, after the department’s former leader resigned in the wake of the deadly siege at the Capitol.

Pittman, a 20-year veteran, is the first African American woman to lead the department. She joined the department in 2001 and has served as captain, deputy chief and bureau commander.

Steven Sund announced his resignation as police chief on Thursday, following the violent riot Wednesday that left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

The department’s lackluster response to the riot, poor planning and failure to anticipate the seriousness of the threat have drawn condemnation from lawmakers. In addition to Sund, the Sergeants at Arms of both the House and Senate also resigned.

The FBI is also investigating whether some of the rioters had plans to kidnap members of Congress and hold them hostage.

THE LATEST
 
Republicans block House measure seeking quick removal of Trump
By Lisa Mascaro, Darlene Superville and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Impeachment pressure mounting, the House worked swiftly Monday to try to oust President Donald Trump from office, pushing the vice president and Cabinet to act first.

 
Capitol assault more organized attack than first appeared
By Jay Reeves, Lisa Mascaro and Calvin Woodward The Associated Press

The sinister nature of the assault has become evident, betraying the crowd as a force determined to occupy the inner sanctums of Congress and run down leaders — Trump’s vice president and the Democratic House speaker among them.

 
Pelosi says House ‘will proceed’ to impeach Trump
By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, calling him a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republic ...
Arnold Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol mob to Nazis
By Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

He called for national unity and vowed his support for President-elect Joe Biden in the wake of the mobs and security breach at the U.S. Capitol.

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone du ...
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
By Frank Bajak The Associated Press

A Henderson-based social media company known for being a haven for the internet’s far right faces an unclear future after tech giants Google, Apple and Amazon pulled the plug on the platform.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., speaks during a Congressional Oversight Commission hearing on Capitol H ...
2nd GOP senator says Trump should resign over Capitol insurrection
By Darlene Superville, Alan Fram and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Two Republican senators now say President Donald Trump should resign as support for the drive to impeach him a second time is gaining momentum in his final days in office.