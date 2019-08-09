Nevada approves $86M deal to replace state HR, financial IT systems

The two contracts, which total more than $86 million, were approved by the Board of Examiners, comprised of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

CARSON CITY — Nevada officials on Friday approved a new multi-million dollar contract to replace the state’s outdated human resources and financial management information technology systems.

The two contracts, which total more than $86 million, were approved unanimously by the Board of Examiners, which is made up of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. The contracts were awarded to Labyrinth Solutions Inc., a computer software company based in Massachusetts, and extend for 10 years.

The state’s current human resources and financial IT systems are 18-years old.

There was no discussion on the vote, which was approved along with dozens of other contracts Friday.

The upgrades come as part of the state’s SMART 21 project, which aims to modernize its resources and technology systems and provide standardization of data and business processes.

