Nevada Democratic caucus early voting set to begin

The 2020 Nevada Democratic Caucus is set for Feb. 22. Early voting takes place Feb. 15 through Feb. 18. (Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times)

Early voting for Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucus will take place Saturday through Tuesday. Democrats will be allowed to select up to five candidates in order of their preference at any voting site in Clark County. Those votes will be tabulated at voting sites on Feb. 22. Here’s a list:

Cardenas Market, 2545 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Chinatown Plaza Mall, 4205 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J St., Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

UNLV Student Union Room 205, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Gay & Lesbian Community Center of Las Vegas, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sun City Anthem Community Center, 2450 Hampton Road, Henderson

Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, Laughlin

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Centennial YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jimmie Hughes Campus (Mesquite Deuce Building), 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave., Las Vegas

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

CSN North Las Vegas Campus Student Lounge, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

CSN Charleston Campus B Lobby, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

CSN Henderson Campus C Lobby, 700 College Drive, Henderson

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Saturday: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant, 4850 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 Building C, 1630 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road, Las Vegas

Saturday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Moapa Valley Community Center, 320 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Overton

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

IBEW Local 357, 808 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Nevada AFL-CIO building, 1891 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Coronado High School, 1001 Coronado Center Drive, Henderson

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

UAW Local 3555, 4310 Cameron St. #11, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Legacy High School, 150 W. Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Heat & Frost Local 135, 4316 E. Alexander Road, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

SMART Local 88, 2560 Marco St., Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Nevada State Education Association, 3511 E. Harmon Ave., Suite C, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

American Legion Post 10, 1905 H St., Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Veterans Village II, 50 N. 21st St., Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Road, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G, Boulder City

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Indian Center, 2300 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Steelworkers Local 4856, 47 S. Water St., Henderson

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

SEIU Nevada Local 1107, 2250 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 165, Las Vegas

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bellagio – Annex 3600, Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Sunday – this will be a 24-hour location from noon Sunday to noon Monday

MGM Grand – Outside the employee dining room, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Sunday: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mandalay Bay – employee dining room, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Paris Las Vegas – employee dining room, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Sunday: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.