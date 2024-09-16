Nevada politicians react to apparent assassination attempt on former president

National and local politicians shared their reactions after the FBI announced an investigation on “what appears to be an attempted assassination” on former President Donald Trump.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage before speaking during a campaign rally at The Expo at World Market Center on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shouts “you’re fired” while speaking during a campaign rally at The Expo at World Market Center on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump raises his fist after speaking during a campaign rally at The Expo at World Market Center on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

National and local politicians shared their reactions after the FBI announced the agency is investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” on former President Donald Trump.

A U.S. Secret Service agent discovered the muzzle of an AK-style rifle poking out of a bush at a golf course at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The agent discovered the suspect, identified as Ryan Routh, a couple of holes ahead of where Trump was playing.

The agent fired and then Routh fled in an SUV, leaving behind an AK-style rifle, two backpacks and GoPro camera.

The alleged second assassination attempt comes after Trump was shot at a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Harris also stated that violence had no place in America, a notion reiterated by Harris’ vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“Gwen and I are glad to hear that Donald Trump is safe. Violence has no place in our country. It’s not who we are as a nation,” Walz said in an X post.

Trump’s vice presidential pick, JD Vance, tweeted on X that he was glad and grateful that Trump is safe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and his family following the alarming event that unfolded at President Trump’s West Palm Beach Golf Course earlier today,” the Nevada GOP Party shared in a statement on its X account.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., expressed gratitude for law enforcement officials’ quick response.

“Political violence can never be tolerated in our democracy, and I look forward to the suspect being brought to justice,” Cortez-Masto wrote on X.

“I am relieved to hear that President Trump is safe following reports of shots fired near him today. Political violence is never the answer and has no place in our democracy,” Sen. Jacky Rosen stated on X.

The Nevada senator is running for re-election against Republican Senate nominee Sam Brown.

Brown said he was grateful for Trump’s safety and honored to be at his rally in Las Vegas on Friday.

“We continue to pray for his protection and the future of our nation,” Brown shared on his X account.

Routh has been taking in custody and the FBI is investigating to determine Routh’s motive.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.