Donald Trump to hold rally today in Las Vegas

What you need to know about Nevada’s 7 ballot questions in 2024

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Thursday, Sept.12, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a rally today at the Expo World Market Center, where he is expected to highlight his economic policies.

The rally comes just days after the first and possibly only presidential debate with Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris as the candidates, and just a day after Trump announced his pledge to end taxes on overtime pay.

When he visited Las Vegas in June, he announced his “no tax on tips” plan, which other political candidates have signed onto as well, including Harris and Nevada Democrats.

Nevada GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown is also expected to appear alongside the former president at the rally, according to Brown on X.

He last visited Las Vegas at the end of August, where he thanked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his endorsement.

To get free tickets to attend the rally, visit event.donaldjtrump.com.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.