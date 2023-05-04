66°F
Politics and Government

Nevada Republican announces presidential campaign

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 2:59 pm
 
Barak Zilberberg (Provided photo)
Las Vegas entrepreneur and real estate investor Barak Zilberberg announced Thursday his candidacy for president of the United States.

Zilberberg, who ran for Nevada governor in 2022 but lost in the Republican primary with 0.2 percent of the vote, joins former President Donald Trump and other Republicans on the ballot in the 2024 presidential preference primary, which will be held Feb. 6.

He said he believes his position on issues will help him stand out from the other Republican nominees, including supporting the LGBTQ community, being pro-choice, pushing to legalize cannabis federally as well as pardoning inmates in jail who were convicted of possessing marijuana.

He also wants to strengthen national security, secure borders, invest in infrastructure and improve access to quality education, according to the statement announcing his candidacy.

“I’ve been a Republican my entire life, and I love what it stands for, but we have to take a better stand on some of the positions,” Zilberberg said in the statement. “We must lead with compassion and commitment and put the people of our great country first. It’s time to set the pettiness and divisiveness aside to do what is best for the country as a whole.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

