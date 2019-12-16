Nevada retail group official to seek Clark County School Board seat

Bryan Wachter, senior vice president for government and public affairs for the Retail Association of Nevada, will seek to capture the seat currently held by Chris Garvey.

Bryan Wachter (Retail Association of Nevada)

The chief spokesman for the Retail Association of Nevada will run for the Clark County School Board next year, aiming to capture the District B seat currently held by Trustee Chris Garvey.

Bryan Wachter, senior vice president for government and public affairs for the retail association, said he believes he can marshal his experience as a close observer of the state Legislature to bring clarity to financial and policy-related decisions at the Clark County School District.

“There’s a general feeling of distrust at anything the district attempts to work on,” Wachter said. “It makes those conversations more difficult.”

Wachter said he further hopes to empower CCSD community members to find site-specific solutions to the issues at the district that have left less than half of all fourth graders proficient in math and English.

A Mojave High grad, Wachter is now a parent of two CCSD elementary school students and serves on the school organizational team for his alma mater. He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a political science degree.

Wachter said he has no issues with the incumbent Garvey, who has held the seat since 2008.

“I was a supporter of hers during her term,” Wachter said. “I want to continue doing the work she’s been doing.”

Garvey did not immediately return a request for comment from the Review-Journal about whether she intends to seek re-election.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.