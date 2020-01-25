60°F
Politics and Government

Nevada senators get feds to release 1 October funds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2020 - 5:13 pm
 

Nevada’s two Democratic U.S. senators said Friday the Department of Justice had released some of the $16.7 million promised in 2018 to assist survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen wrote to Attorney General William Barr on Jan. 15 saying that the delayed release of the funds was “hindering the ability of service providers to assist survivors and family members impacted by the worst mass shooting in modern American history.”

A single gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds in what remains the nation’s deadliest mass shooting.

In a joint release Friday, the senators said the Justice Department released six months’ worth of the funds the day after they sent their letter.

“Survivors and families who lost their loved ones are still dealing with the physical and emotional scars from this tragedy, and they depend on Nevada’s dedicated service providers for the resources and support they need to heal,” the senators said in a joint statement.

The Justice Department announced the grant of $16.7 million in November 2018 under its Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program for crime victims. The funds are intended for concert attendees and staff, vendors, law enforcement personnel and other first responders, as well as family members, medical personnel, and others who assisted. The money is to defray the costs of counseling and therapy, vocational rehabilitation, and trauma recovery for victims and emergency responders.

Neither members of the senators’ staff nor a DOJ representative could be reached for additional comment Friday. The Senate remains engrossed in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

DOJ letter re 1 October victims' funds by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Democrats wrap up impeachment arguments Friday — LIVESTREAM
Staff and wire reports

House Democrats warned Friday in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that the president will persist in abusing his power and endanger American democracy unless he’s removed from office.

In a Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Nevada Assistant Attorney General Brin Gibson shakes the hand of ...
Sisolak’s top lawyer steps down
By / RJ

J. Brin Gibson, general counsel to Gov. Steve Sisolak, is stepping down to a take a job in the private sector after serving for a year in the governor’s office.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks during an editorial board m ...
Trump administration OKs new water rule
By / RJ

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced a new rule on navigable waters that farmers and real estate developers found burdensome, but environmental groups supported.