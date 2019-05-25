Nevada Supreme Court won’t intervene in Las Vegas, Badlands case

The Nevada Supreme Court said Friday it will not intervene in or freeze a lawsuit filed against Las Vegas by the developer trying to build homes on the defunct Badlands golf course.

The 250-acre site of the closed Badlands golf course, seen in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Supreme Court said Friday it will not intervene in a lawsuit filed against Las Vegas by the developer trying to build homes on the defunct Badlands golf course.

City officials sought to challenge an earlier Clark County District Court decision that ruled 180 Land Company allowed the developer’s inverse condemnation suit to proceed.

An inverse condemnation suit claims a government entity took a landowner’s property rights without just compensation. The developer sued after the council denied redevelopment applications in June 2017 to convert 35 acres of the golf course into housing.

The city requested the Supreme Court to address what it believed was an inconsistency in the district court ruling. The Supreme Court declined to get involved “in light of the early procedural stage of this case” and because facts were still in dispute.

A representative from the city or the developer could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.