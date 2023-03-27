NLV City Council could grow to 7 members

North Las Vegas’ City Council could get two new seats under legislation that will heard by lawmakers Monday afternoon.

North Las Vegas City Hall is shown. North Las Vegas’ City Council could get two new seats under legislation that will heard by Nevada lawmakers Monday, March 27, 2023, in Carson City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

CARSON CITY — North Las Vegas’ City Council could get two new seats under legislation that will heard by lawmakers Monday afternoon.

Senate Bill 184, sponsored by Sens. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, and Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, would increase the number of seats on North Las Vegas’ City Council from four to six. The bill would also require the council to draw new district boundaries with roughly equal populations before the end of the year.

If the bill is approved, elections for the new wards will be held in 2024.

The bill would also require the city manager and individuals in other appointed administrative positions to become residents of North Las Vegas within six months of being appointed to the position, and would require those individuals to maintain residence in the city throughout their tenure.

The proposed legislation would also mandate the city manager to prepare a diversity study annually and would bar the city attorney from providing legal advice to the mayor or any member of the council on matters unrelated to their official duties. The city manager would also be required to submit a report to legislative committees on vacant or leased space in the North Las Vegas City Hall.

The bill will be heard in the Senate Government Affairs Committee at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

