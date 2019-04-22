3 Northern Nevada men convicted of bear poaching

(Getty Images)

Felony convictions have been handed down against three Nevada men who illegally killed a bear in the Pinenut Mountains south of Carson City in 2017.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Daniel Rubio, Elisio Rubio Sr. and Elisio Rubio Jr., all of Dayton, were convicted of killing a big game animal without a tag. Each man was sentenced to pay $5,000 fine and will no longer be allowed to possess firearms.

During a year-long investigation, state game wardens determined that the Rubios spent months planning to kill the bear. Tyler Turnipseed, chief game warden for Nevada, called it a “disgusting act.”

“Poaching in any form is disturbing, but this case reached a whole other level,” said Turnipseed in a written statement. “These men basically ambushed this bear in midwinter just for the thrill of killing it.”

Wildlife officials said the men shot the animal multiple times from different angles after setting up in different spots outside its den in the mountains about 425 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Seized evidence included four rifles, cellular phones, poached bear and deer parts, bullet casings and large amounts of digital data to support the case, wildlife officials said.

