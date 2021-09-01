4 Nevada agencies receive federal water conservation grants

Henderson, Boulder City both have projects to upgrade water meters funded by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation grants.

Four Nevada water projects are among 82 nationwide selected by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to receive a total of $5.5 million in grant money.

“Through a relatively small investment, Reclamation can support western communities with grant funding to improve water conservation and reliability,” Chief Engineer David Raff said in a news release. “These small, community-driven projects help improve water resiliency in these communities as they seek to meet future water needs.”

Boulder City received the maximum $75,000 to help upgrade 306 manual read meters to automatic systems. The new meters will allow the city to spend less time gathering data and to get more accurate readings throughout the city.

Henderson will use its $30,763 grant to upgrade 128 meters with cell-based registers. The project will help reduce energy use and enhance the data available to customers, according to the release.

The Moapa Valley Water District also received the maximum amount and will use the money to upgrade water meters throughout the district.

The Truckee-Carson Irrigation District will use its $71,670 grant to install radios and data loggers at sites throughout the area.

