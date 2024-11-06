Abortion rights constitutional amendment receiving strong support

Ballot Question 6, which would enshrine protections for abortion in the Nevada Constitution, was passing by a wide margin in initial results Tuesday.

Supporters hold signs at a press conference regarding the over 200,000 signatures submitted to qualify a reproductive rights state amendment for the 2024 Nevada ballot outside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A ballot question protecting the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution was passing by a wide margin in initial returns Tuesday.

Question 6 was passing with 62.9 percent of the vote, with 37.1 percent opposed.

The ballot question, if passed, would enshrine Nevada’s abortion rights into the Nevada Constitution. Abortion within 24 weeks of pregnancy is already protected in Nevada through a 1990 voter referendum, and abortion may be performed after 24 weeks if a physician has reasonable cause to believe an abortion is necessary to the health of the pregnant person.

The ballot question would seek to place those protections in the state constitution rather than just a state statute. If approved, it must go before voters again in 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

