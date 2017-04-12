ACLU Nevada seeks Trump travel ban records from McCarran airport

The Welcome to Las Vegas floor sign at McCarran International on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada joined about a dozen of other chapters of the civil rights organization on Wednesday in suing for government documents pertaining to President Donald Trump’s travel bans.

The Nevada chapter’s public records lawsuit seeks records from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Los Angeles Field Office about the implementation of the ban at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

The complaint cites an “elderly wheelchair-bound couple of Syrian descent” allegedly held at the airport for several hours on Jan. 28 even though they were lawful permanent residents.

The ACLU sought the records in February and said it is suing because the government has failed to substantively respond.

The Nevada lawsuit was one of about a dozen filed nationwide by the ACLU on Wednesday. The lawsuits cover Atlanta; Baltimore; Detroit; Boston; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Miami; Tampa, Florida; Portland, Oregon; and Tucson, Arizona.

The revised ban suspends visas from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily halts the U.S. refugee program. Two judges have blocked the ban; the Trump administration is appealing.

Review-Journal staff writer Wesley Juhl and The Associated Press contributed to this story.