AG Ford, other attorneys general sue over Trump administration funding pause

Nevada’s attorney general joined a group of more than 20 state attorneys general to file a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the attempt of President Donald Trump’s administration to freeze federal grants and loans, according to a news release.

The policy was temporarily paused by a federal judge.

“The policy would immediately jeopardize state programs that provide critical health and childcare services to families in need; deliver support to public schools; combat hate crimes and violence against women, provide life-saving disaster relief to states, and more,” said the statement from the office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Rhode Island.

Officials in Trump’s administration have said the pause was designed to evaluate whether grants and loans are in line with Trump’s executive orders.

In a memo, Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote, “The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James, among those who joined the lawsuit, said: “There is no question this policy is reckless, dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional.”

The statement from the Nevada attorney general’s office echoed James’ comments.

“The attorneys general argue that the president cannot decide to unilaterally override laws governing federal spending, and that OMB’s policy unconstitutionally overrides Congress’s power to decide how federal funds are spent,” the release said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X. The Associated Press contributed to this report.