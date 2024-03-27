55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Aging Hoover Dam may get $45M for maintenance

Hoover Dam is seen on July 6, 2023, near Boulder City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hoover Dam is seen on July 6, 2023, near Boulder City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Perfo ...
Why RFK Jr. might not be on Nevada’s ballot
Nevada terminates grants to immunization nonprofit
Push and pull: Democrats, Republicans vie over housing solutions
Cows graze on BLM land within the Gold Butte National Monument on Oct. 5, 2022, in Logandale. ( ...
Trash, cattle overwhelming 2 national monuments near Vegas, lawsuit says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 6:32 pm
 

A new bill could free up $45 million in federal funds to support maintenance of the almost century-old Hoover Dam as it ages.

In 2000, the Department of Energy’s Western Area Power Administration began collecting about $2 million a year from hydropower users and put that money into an account for dam employees’ retirement benefits.

That program has since been funded through other legislation, such as the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, meaning the account’s money doesn’t have a purpose.

The Help Hoover Dam Act, which has bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress, wouldn’t use any new funds or affect any benefits. Rather, it would clear the Bureau of Reclamation to begin making the most of unused money to cover costs of keeping up the dam, which generates enough energy to serve about 1.3 million customers every year.

It will take tens of millions of dollars to repair and improve the dam over the next 10 years, officials estimate.

“We can’t let government bureaucracy stop us from making necessary investments in the Hoover Dam,” Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., the bill’s lead sponsor, said in a statement. “Nevadans depend on it for clean power, precious water resources, and countless recreational opportunities.”

Both Reclamation and the Department of Energy are supportive of the bill, according to a release from Lee’s office.

All of Nevada’s representatives in the House have co-sponsored it, and all senators from Nevada, California and Arizona are co-sponsoring the Senate bill.

Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., said in a statement that freeing up the money is a necessary move.

“Cutting through red tape and freeing up stranded funds will allow the Bureau of Reclamation to revitalize and preserve the Hoover Dam while keeping prices low for Nevada families,” she said.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Will these 5 Nevada species go extinct?
recommend 2
Constructing a new house? Following these energy codes could save you money
recommend 3
This Nevada community’s water supply getting $772K boost from feds
recommend 4
Desert tortoise imperiled by solar project, environmentalists say
recommend 5
Fined for not fixing leaks? Fee money floods water district’s coffers
recommend 6
Future of Lake Mead still unclear as negotiations flare