Veterans exposed to radiation at Nevada site may be getting some help

The Presumption for Radiation or Toxin Exposure Coverage for Troops Act would establish the presumption veterans were exposed to toxins at the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Dave Crete, far left, poses for a photo during his time in the Air Force. (Dave Crete)

Dave Crete, an Air Force veteran, outside his home in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Crete is working with Congressman Amodei to introduce legislation that will compensate veterans who worked at the Nevada test site after he and hundreds of others have reported health issues they attribute to working at the base. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada Reps. Mark Amodei and Susie Lee introduced legislation that would ensure medical care to veterans exposed to radiation and other toxins at the Nevada Test and Training Range.

The Presumption for Radiation or Toxin Exposure Coverage for Troops (PROTECT) Act introduced last week would establish a presumption that certain veterans were exposed to radiation beginning in 1972 at the Nevada Test and Training Range, according to a Monday statement from Amodei’s office.

Last year, Las Vegas resident Dave Crete raised the issue about veterans like himself who served at the Nevada Test and Training Range around 40 years ago suffering from tumors, pulmonary issues or some type of cancer after exposure to plutonium during their service.

He created the nonprofit organization, The Invisible Enemy, to advocate for the legislation.

“I’m so happy to see our years of hard work are starting to pay off,” Crete said in a statement. ”This bill will help thousands of veterans, civilian DOD employees and their families to finally receive benefits, care and justice that’s decades overdue.”

The legislation will fill in the holes of an executive order signed by President Bill Clinton in 2000 that compensated civilians and Department of Energy employees who worked on the country’s nuclear weapons, but not military Department of Defense active duty members or contractors.

Amodei, the Republican representative from northern Nevada, said that group of veterans were in serious need of support as a result of their service.

“As with every veteran, those serving at NTTR during the determined time frame are entitled to care for illness and injury sustained in the line of service to our nation. I’m glad to lead the charge on this and will continue to push until this change is actualized.”

Lee said men and women in uniform make countless sacrifices, and it’s the country’s duty to ensure they are taken care of and protected “from invisible enemies like toxic radiation exposure.”

“This law will help save lives and bring justice to thousands of veterans who proudly served in Nevada,” the Democratic representative said.

The legislation has been sent to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for consideration, according to Amodei’s office.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.