AOC to stump for Biden in Las Vegas on Thursday

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to talk about abortion rights and housing at a Biden-Harris campaign event in Las Vegas.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will visit Las Vegas on Thursday to campaign for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Monday.

Ocasio-Cortez, whose visit will take place days before the second anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will highlight protecting abortion rights. She will also talk about housing affordability and will aim to energize young voters and Latino voters, according to the campaign.

The New York Democrat’s visit will also come a week before the presidential debate on June 27. The Biden-Harris campaign is holding a dozen events emphasizing the fight for reproductive freedom and aims to put abortion “front and center” before the debate.

The Biden campaign said that, while abortion rights are protected in Nevada, former President Donald Trump and other Make America Great Again Republicans would ban abortion nationwide, eroding Nevada’s protections.

In April, Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left up to the states and declined to endorse a nationwide ban.

“President Trump has long been consistent in supporting the rights of states to make decisions on abortion,” said Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, in a statement.

