AP: Drew Johnson, Mark Robertson win primaries

Mark Robertson, Drew Johnson and John Lee (left to right).
Several winners declared in ‘surprisingly efficient’ Nevada primary election
2024 Election: Brown vs. Rosen
LIVE BLOG: Polls are closed in Clark County as primary voting wraps up
‘Great momentum’: Sam Brown confident of primary victory
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 8:44 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2024 - 11:53 pm

Drew Johnson and Mark Robertson won in their respective congressional primaries, The Associated Press called Tuesday night. The race between Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and David Flippo remained close late Tuesday night, with Lee ahead by about 2.7 percent as of 11:45 p.m.

Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

Johnson, a conservative policy analyst, won the primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, The Associated Press reported Tuesday night, and he will face off against Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in November.

Johnson received 32 percent of the votes as of about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dan Schwartz was at 22.6 percent, Elizabeth Helgelien was at 20.5 percent and Marty O’Donnell was at 20.3 percent, according to The Associated Press.

“I feel like we’re really well-positioned to take on Susie Lee,” Johnson said Tuesday night. “I think we’ll have a message and a plan that improves the lives of voters in Southern Nevada.”

Lee, who won her primary, said in a statement Tuesday night she is honored to have the trust and confidence of families in Southern Nevada and looks forward to winning her reelection.

Nevada’s 1st Congressional District

Retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson will get another chance to defeat longtime Democratic Rep. Dina Titus. Robertson, who previously ran against Titus in 2022, won his primary race Tuesday night, receiving 48.4 percent of the vote to restaurateur Flemming Larsen’s 39 percent as of 10:51 p.m.

Robertson thanked God, his wife and the volunteers who helped run his campaign.

“We will continue to run a grassroots campaign,” Robertson said Tuesday night. “There’s lots of enthusiasm in the campaign. The timing is right. People don’t like the direction our country is going. It’s time for a change, and I’m going to be a part of that change.”

“I have beaten Mr. Robertson before and I look forward to beating him again this November,” Titus said in a statement Tuesday night. “Southern Nevadans have already rejected Robertson’s plans to ban abortion nationwide, eliminate the Department of Education, and cut Social Security and Medicare.”

Nevada’s 4th Congressional District

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee was ahead of David Flippo in the Republican primary for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, receiving 48.1 percent of the votes to Flippo’s 45.4 percent.

All of Nevada’s congressional incumbents were declared winners in their primaries, including Reps. Steven Horsford, Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Mark Amodei.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

What to know ahead of Tuesday’s primary
By / RJ

The June 11 primary will determine the GOP nominees for the Senate and other key races. Here’s where to go, how to track your ballot, and when results could come out.

recommend 6
2024 Election: Brown vs. Rosen