Assefa resigns from Assembly amid finance scandal

A Las Vegas assemblyman who police have been investigating over allegations of misused campaign funds has resigned from his seat in the state Legislature.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s spokeswoman confirmed in an email Tuesday that Sisolak’s office had received a letter of resignation from Democratic Assemblyman Alexander Assefa, who represents District 42 in the Spring Valley area.

In October, the Review-Journal reported that Las Vegas police were looking into Assefa and transactions made between his campaign account and his personal bank account as well as accounts used by KIB Transport LLC, a company that he and his mother are listed as managing members. Police have also been investigating whether Assefa actually lives in the district, as is required by law.

Assefa did not respond to requests for comment early Tuesday morning.

In the resignation letter sent to Sisolak on Monday, Assefa admitted his “mistake,” in regards to the residency requirement, though he did not outright admit to living out of the district.

“I ran to represent this District out of a sincere belief that not only was it my place of residence, but that I was in a unique position to understand and address the needs of the constituents of the district, particularly the large Ethiopian community which resides there,” Assefa wrote.

But Assefa said that after reading the residency requirement of the law, that he was “mistaken.”

Assefa did not address the campaign finance allegations in the letter, but he said that he intends to donate all of the money remaining in his campaign account to local non-profit organizations.

In a statement, the Assembly Democratic Caucus thanked Assefa “for his service, and we look forward to welcoming a new member to our caucus very soon.”

“With so many crucial decisions about Nevada’s future at stake in this upcoming legislative session, we remain focused on the important tasks of protecting Nevada’s public health and economic well-being,” the caucus’ statement said.

Police detectives seized records, cellphones, computers, discs and a thumb drive during the May raid on a North Las Vegas home that was owned by Assefa’s wife.

Assefa was first elected to office in 2018, and was re-elected in last fall.

Per state law, the Clark County Commission will appoint someone to fill the vacancy, and the person must be from the same party as Assefa, in this case a Democrat, and live in the district.

