Attempt to recall Nevada Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro can continue

An effort to recall Democratic state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro has enough signatures to continue, the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday.

Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The petition to recall Cannizzaro gathered 15,018 valid signatures — clearing the 14,975 threshold, according to a notice of sufficiency the Secretary of State’s Office issued Tuesday to Clark County Registrar Joseph Gloria.

Opponents have five business days to challenge the legal sufficiency of the recall, Deputy Secretary for Elections Wayne Thorley said. If challenges are unsuccessful a special election will be scheduled.

Cannizzaro was elected in 2016 to represent Senate District 6 in the Nevada Legislature.

The recall committee submitted 16,875 signatures in November to the county registrar of voters.

Cannizzaro was “not intimidated one bit by the shady special interests and desperate politicians behind this manipulation of the recall process,” she said in a statement after the signatures were submitted last month.

Recall efforts have also targeted Sens. Joyce Woodhouse and Patricia Farley. Woodhouse, a Democrat, and Farley, who is nonpartisan, have also panned the attempts to oust them from office.

The effort to recall Farley failed, but she has said she will not run for re-election. The attempt to oust Woodhouse has been held up in court, but if she and Cannizzaro are recalled and a Republican wins Farley’s District 8 seat, the GOP could reclaim the majority in the state Senate, which they lost last year.

Democrats have an 11-9-1 advantage, although Farley caucused with Democrats.

In the last 14 years, 150 recall efforts in Nevada have sought to remove an elected official from office. In that time, no recall efforts targeting state legislators have been successful.

