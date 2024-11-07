55°F
Ballots in Esmeralda County precinct omit Congressional District 4 race

Rep. Steven Horsford (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2024 - 5:10 pm
 
Updated November 6, 2024 - 5:16 pm

Seventy voters in a precinct in Esmeralda County received a ballot without any of the Congressional District 4 candidates, according to a Wednesday statement from the secretary of state’s office.

The Esmeralda County clerk’s office notified the secretary of state’s office Wednesday afternoon that all of the Congressional District 4 candidates (Rep. Steven Horsford, John Lee, Russell Best and Tim Ferreira) were not placed on the Precinct 2 ballots. The precinct has 70 registered voters, and 45 ballots from those voters have been returned to the county.

According to the U.S. Constitution, if there is a dispute in election results for congressional seats, the dispute will be addressed by the appropriate house, whether that is the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives. If there is a dispute for the race, the matter will go before the House.

Horsford, who declared victory on election night, was leading by more than 20,000 votes in his race against Lee as of Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

