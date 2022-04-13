Beware of fraudulent tax notices, state tax department warns

The Nevada Department of Taxation on Tuesday warned residents about a fraudulent notice received by taxpayers.

(Getty Images)

“The notices mention that the taxpayer has unpaid tax debt that needs to be paid immediately or enforcement such as seizure or forfeiture of Social Security benefits and garnishing of wages and bank accounts will take place,” a department press release read.

The department said the fraudulent notices are written in a “formal tone” but that the department does not have the authority to seize or garnish Social Security benefits, wages or bank accounts without further legal action, according to the release.

Department of Taxation notices of delinquent taxes include a calculation of taxes due and how to make payments, according to the release.

Those who receive a similar notice can contact the Department of Taxation at 866-962-3707.

