Biden to speak at NAACP conference

President Joe Biden is set to speak at the NAACP’s 115th National Conference today, kicking off a two-day visit to the Las Vegas Valley.

President Joe Biden is set to speak at the NAACP’s 115th National Conference on Tuesday, kicking off a two-day visit to Southern Nevada.

Conference attendee Reneka Thomas said on Tuesday morning that she planned to watch Biden speak.

“I’m anxious to hear what he has to say,” said Thomas, who is 45 and has never seen a president up-close before.

Thomas said she attended the conference to network with NAACP members from across the country and because she is very invested in the election in November. Thomas supports Biden’s reelection bid due to his stance on cutting government programs, she said.

“They’re trying to cut off the benefits for the citizens,” said Thomas, who lives in Illinois. “I don’t think that’s right, and I think Biden is against that.”

Tyrone Mitchell, 70, said Biden’s speech most likely won’t be the highlight of his time attending this year’s NAACP conference because he has heard many other presidents speak in the past.

Biden’s words probably will not impact how Mitchell will be voting in November, Mitchell added.

“I am already ‘all in’ with him, so he won’t be swaying me,” the Pennsylvania resident said.

Biden, who arrived in Las Vegas Monday evening, will also share remarks at the UnidosUS conference on Wednesday.

The president is expected to attend the Vote to Live Prosperity Summit with Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., in North Las Vegas following his speech at the NAACP conference, which is being held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Las Vegas Review-Journal intern Peter Breen contributed to this report.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.