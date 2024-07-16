101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Biden to speak at NAACP conference

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2 ...
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
President Joe Biden talks to, from left, former Governor Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission ...
Biden’s Vegas appearances Tuesday to snarl traffic near Strip, North Las Vegas
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2 ...
Biden to speak at NAACP conference in Las Vegas
A general view of the UnidosUS convention at the MGM Grand on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Veg ...
UnidosUS kicks off Las Vegas convention; Biden expected to speak
‘Love fest’: Trump appears at first day of Republican convention
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2024 - 10:17 am
 
Updated July 16, 2024 - 11:05 am

President Joe Biden is set to speak at the NAACP’s 115th National Conference on Tuesday, kicking off a two-day visit to Southern Nevada.

Conference attendee Reneka Thomas said on Tuesday morning that she planned to watch Biden speak.

“I’m anxious to hear what he has to say,” said Thomas, who is 45 and has never seen a president up-close before.

Thomas said she attended the conference to network with NAACP members from across the country and because she is very invested in the election in November. Thomas supports Biden’s reelection bid due to his stance on cutting government programs, she said.

“They’re trying to cut off the benefits for the citizens,” said Thomas, who lives in Illinois. “I don’t think that’s right, and I think Biden is against that.”

Tyrone Mitchell, 70, said Biden’s speech most likely won’t be the highlight of his time attending this year’s NAACP conference because he has heard many other presidents speak in the past.

Biden’s words probably will not impact how Mitchell will be voting in November, Mitchell added.

“I am already ‘all in’ with him, so he won’t be swaying me,” the Pennsylvania resident said.

Biden, who arrived in Las Vegas Monday evening, will also share remarks at the UnidosUS conference on Wednesday.

The president is expected to attend the Vote to Live Prosperity Summit with Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., in North Las Vegas following his speech at the NAACP conference, which is being held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Las Vegas Review-Journal intern Peter Breen contributed to this report.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Biden’s Vegas visit means extra security, traffic disruptions this week
Biden’s Vegas visit means extra security, traffic disruptions this week
2
Donald Trump’s election odds soar after assassination attempt
Donald Trump’s election odds soar after assassination attempt
3
Crusade to end HOV lanes in Las Vegas gathers speed
Crusade to end HOV lanes in Las Vegas gathers speed
4
President Biden has busy week ahead on Las Vegas visit
President Biden has busy week ahead on Las Vegas visit
5
Garland cancels Nevada visit to oversee Trump shooting investigation
Garland cancels Nevada visit to oversee Trump shooting investigation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Trump ‘will pass a national abortion ban’: AOC urges Nevadans to elect Biden
recommend 2
Voter ID, abortion access initiatives pass major hurdle to appear on Nevada ballot
recommend 3
Aaron Ford to donate contributions in response to FBI investigation
recommend 4
Trump, Biden in statistical dead heat in Nevada, two polls show
recommend 5
Biden to speak at NAACP conference in Las Vegas
recommend 6
GOP’s lawsuit alleging Nevada voter roll inconsistencies dismissed