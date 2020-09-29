Bilbray-Axelrod seeking third term in Nevada Assembly

Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, candidate for Nevada Assembly District 34 (Las Vegas-Clark County Library District)

Two-time incumbent Democratic Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod believes her deep ties to District 34 will lead her to a third term this fall.

A third generation Nevadan, Bilbray-Axelrod is facing off against Republican candidate Jay Carlson in November’s general election.

With her knowledge of the issues in the district and the state from her previous terms, Bilbray-Axelrod says she hope to continue the work she’s carried out since she was first elected to the seat in 2016.

“I care about Nevada and I care about its citizens,” Bilbray-Axelrod said. “I have a unique perspective because I am third generation (Nevadan). I’m a working mom, I’m a caregiver. I think that the more diversity you have in the Legislature, the more people are truly going to be represented.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has upended traditional campaigning, Bilbray-Axelrod worked around not being able to meet her constituents in person to campaign.

“This one is just a little different,” Bilbray-Axelrod said. “I’m used to knocking on doors and talking to people and going to events. My life has really changed. In that respect, this is new to everyone.”

Bilbray-Axelrod has been hosting Zoom meetings and virtual events online and peer-to-peer texting and phone banking to reach out to potential voters.

The budget situation brought on by the coronavirus is her biggest concern, as the state is still heavily reliant on the tourism industry, which continues to struggle as the pandemic continues.

“I think that’s really going to have to be our focus,” she said. “My district is very diverse…. Economic disparity is very evident in my district. I think now when I’m talking and texting with people, they’re scared, they’re worried about the economy and paying their rent, or mortgage.”

To address the budget without harming essential services Bilbray-Axelrod believes looking toward the state’s mining industry is key to generating new tax money for the state.

“I made it pretty clear during the last legislative session that mining needs to come to the table,” Bilbray-Axelrod said. “We’ve got three resolutions that are possible and I think that we have to bring that back to the voters. They should be paying their fair share. All of these mining companies are not even based in Nevada and several of them aren’t based in the U.S. They come in and take what they want out of our state and they should be paying their fair share.”

Aside from financial concerns area residents are worried about their children and not attending in-person schools.

“I’m happy that my daughter is going to school virtually, because it’s keeping her safe, but at the same time I know this isn’t great for anyone. We are social beings, we need to be out and doing things.”

Carlson could not be reached for comment for this story.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.