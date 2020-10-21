90°F
Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ stars, Rosen urge Nevadans to vote

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 4:12 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2020 - 4:47 pm

Sen. Jacky Rosen will speak alongside several of the artists behind the Broadway hit musical “Hamilton” at a Wednesday online get-out-the-vote event organized by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.

Rosen, actor Phillipa Soo, director Thomas Kail and music director Alex Lacamoire will kick off the event at 5 p.m. on Facebeook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

