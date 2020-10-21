Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ stars, Rosen urge Nevadans to vote — WATCH LIVE
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen and some of the artists behind the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” will encourage Nevadans to vote at a virtual event on Wednesday.
Sen. Jacky Rosen will speak alongside several of the artists behind the Broadway hit musical “Hamilton” at a Wednesday online get-out-the-vote event organized by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.
Rosen, actor Phillipa Soo, director Thomas Kail and music director Alex Lacamoire will kick off the event at 5 p.m. on Facebeook.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
