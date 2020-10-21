Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ stars, Rosen urge Nevadans to vote — WATCH LIVE

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen and some of the artists behind the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” will encourage Nevadans to vote at a virtual event on Wednesday.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at an event to promote early voting at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo star in "Hamilton." (Disney+)

Sen. Jacky Rosen will speak alongside several of the artists behind the Broadway hit musical “Hamilton” at a Wednesday online get-out-the-vote event organized by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.

Rosen, actor Phillipa Soo, director Thomas Kail and music director Alex Lacamoire will kick off the event at 5 p.m. on Facebeook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.