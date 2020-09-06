104°F
Call center for Nevada jobless closed Labor Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2020 - 10:34 am
 

Nevada’s employment office will be closing its call centers for the Labor Day holiday.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that filers will not be able to contact call center staff Monday to ask questions or file claims with regular unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance staff. Claimants will still be able to file online.

The call centers will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

