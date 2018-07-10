Campaign 2018: Heller camp claims Rosen ad is violation

Add another item to the mudslinging contest between the campaigns for incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and his challenger, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen.

President Donald Trump, right, greets U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen

Steven Horsford, Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District

Steven Horsford, Democratic candidate for Nevada's 4th Congressional District

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor

Steven Horsford, Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District

The Nevada Republican Party said that it plans to file an ethics complaint accusing Rosen’s campaign of using taxpayer dollars for campaign purposes — something the Heller camp has also been accused of during this election cycle.

Candidates are not allowed to use official congressional resources for campaign purposes.

The accusations stem from Rosen’s latest campaign commercial, which highlights her recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to see the facilities where immigrant children were being separated from their parents while the adults awaited prosecution.

Heller’s campaign pointed to the commercial featuring photos that were also used in an official press release from Rosen’s office, and she is seen in the video wearing what appears to be her official congressional pin.

In the email blast sent Thursday, Heller’s campaign called the commercials “unethical and wrong.” That was the latest barb between the two camps in what is one of the nation’s most watched Senate races.

“These are bogus claims,” said Rosen campaign spokesman Stewart Boss. “Sen. Heller is just desperate to distract from how he’s caved to the White House’s anti-immigrant agenda over the past year and the fact that he failed to stand up to President Trump directly in Las Vegas against the Administration’s family separation crisis.”

The Nevada Democratic Party has thrice accused Heller of committing similar ethical violations dating back to October 2017.

National union opposes Question 3

The Nevada chapter of the AFL-CIO was one of the original opponents of the Energy Choice Initiative, dating back to 2016.

And now, its parent, the AFL-CIO national — the largest collection of labor unions in the U.S., representing some 12 million workers — is chiming in to fight the proposed constitutional amendment that would let Nevadans choose their own energy provider.

Supporters say it’s a way to break up NV Energy’s monopoly on the energy market in Nevada, while opponents say it will raise the average consumers electric bill and cause energy instability.

“I want to take a moment to let you know that the National AFL-CIO is firmly opposed to Nevada ballot question number 3, and stands in strong support of the No On 3 campaign,” AFL-CIO government affairs representative William Samuel wrote in a statement. “We urge to you to vote against question 3, and to participate in the No On 3 campaign so that this anti-worker, anti-consumer initiative is not permanently enshrined in the Nevada constitution.”

News and notes

NARAL Pro-Choice America, an advocate for a woman’s access to legal abortions, and its state chapter endorsed Democrat Steve Sisolak in the race for governor last week.

“Women and families across Nevada have been clear: Politicians have no business telling them what to do with their own bodies. But Adam Laxalt has ignored Nevadans, instead pushing his own extreme ideology on women and families, never missing an opportunity to erode their basic rights,” NARAL political director Nicole Brener-Schmitz said in a statement. “That’s why now more than ever we need leadership from unapologetic, pro-choice champions like Steve Sisolak.”

The Human Rights Campaign endorsed Democrat Steven Horsford, the former representative from Nevada’s 4th Congressional District who is running for his old seat against Republican Cresent Hardy, who also once held the seat.

“Steven Horsford is a proven leader who will fight for equality, fairness and Nevada’s families,” said Nevada state director for the Human Rights Campaign Briana Escamilla. “Throughout his time in public service, he has worked hard to move equality forward in the Silver State.”

The Assembly Democratic Caucus announced endorsements of four candidates:

Jennie Sherwood, running for District 2 (Las Vegas) against Republican incumbent John Hambrick.

Kristee Watson, running for District 22 (Henderson) against Republican Melissa Hardy.

Lesia Romanov, running for District 36 (Pahrump) against Republican brothel owner Dennis Hof.

Shea Backus, running for District 37 (Las Vegas) against incumbent Republican Jim Marchant.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.