Nevada

Cannabis board approves regulatory changes, consumption lounge licenses

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2023 - 5:45 pm
 
One of the marijuana grow rooms Exhale Nevada in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (K.M. Ca ...
One of the marijuana grow rooms Exhale Nevada in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

State officials approved a handful of regulatory changes Tuesday to bring the Cannabis Compliance Board in line with an executive order issued by Gov. Joe Lombardo earlier this year.

Board members approved changes to the board’s regulations, including the repeal of certain definitions and language referencing outdated procedures, during its monthly meeting Tuesday. The changes, which were first considered during a workshop in April, are meant to modernize the agency’s procedures.

“These changes are just the start of the process of streamlining the regs,” said CCB Deputy Director Michael Miles.

The effort to modernize the agency’s procedures stems from an executive order issued in the early days of Lombardo’s term. In January, the first term Republican governor issued an order that directs all executive branch departments, agencies and boards to halt the creation of new regulations and requires each to provide a report describing how its operations can be improved or streamlined.

The board also approved a change that will replace the cannabis establishment license number with a cannabis establishment ID number, which is on required labeling of cannabis products.

But not all of the proposed changes were approved by board members. The proposed repeal of a procedure that allows individuals who hold a medical cannabis establishment license to later apply and obtain an additional license was tabled for later discussion.

The board also approved conditional licensing for six cannabis consumption lounges Tuesday, including an application for an independent consumption lounge.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

