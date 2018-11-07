Carvalho, Perkins leading in race for Nevada regent seats

In early returns, business owner Amy Carvalho and former planning commissioner Laura Perkins were leading their opponents in the two competitive races to join the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents next year.

From left, Amy Carvalho, Jo Cato, Andrew Coates and Laura Perkins. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Business owner Amy Carvalho and former planning commissioner Laura Perkins were leading their opponents in the two competitive races to join the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents next year.

With results reported from 15 of 17 counties, Perkins was leading her opponent Jo Cato with 61.9 percent of the vote in the race for District 1, which represents part of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. Perkins, a former planning commissioner for North Las Vegas, has a goal of turning the system into a Tier 1 research institution.

Perkins did not immediately return a call for comment.

Meanwhile, Carvalho won the seat for District 12, which encompasses the Henderson and Boulder City area.

With partial results counted, Carvalho was leading her opponent Andrew Coates with 60.8 percent of the vote.

“I really look forward to sticking to what I was talking about all along with increasing graduation rates and really supporting the medical school,” Carvalho said on Tuesday night.

Retired Air Force Sgt. Donald McMichael Sr. won the seat for District 4 in Las Vegas after running unopposed.

The three will join the 10 other regents on the board at a critical time, as the state’s public higher-education system focuses heavily on student achievement and as UNLV will begin a search for a new president.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.