Charges filed against GOP consultant who made woman his sex slave

GOP consultant Benjamin Sparks (Photo obtained by Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Benjamin Sparks, the prominent Republican consultant accused of sexually enslaving and assaulting his then-fiancee, was charged Tuesday with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court, Sparks is charged with unlawfully using “force or violence against or upon” his then-fiancee, who called police on March 29 after a domestic dispute at the woman’s Las Vegas home. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 8.

Emails, text messages and other documents obtained by the Review-Journal showed Sparks’ required the woman to sign a contract declaring her his sex slave and forcing her to walk around naked, wear a collar in private and have sex with him whenever he wanted. He also demanded she have sex with other men while he watched.

Sparks, 35, served as an adviser and spokesman for numerous GOP political campaigns, including presidential candidate Mitt Romney, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, New Mexico lawmaker Yvette Herrell and Nevada’s former U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, who is running for Congress again this year.

He was fired from his job at the Las Vegas-based consulting firm RedRock Strategies following the dispute.

If convicted, Sparks could face up to six months in jail, 120 hours of community service and a fine up to $1,000. But the charges might be increased — the woman told the Review-Journal on Tuesday she plans to file a supplemental police report this week to document an eye injury she claims Sparks caused when he hit her during sex.

“I believe the supplemental police report with regard to the injury to my eye will rise to level of a felony,” she said.

If Sparks fails to appear in court next month, a warrant will be issued for his arrest. Sparks’ ex said she will be in court May 8, ready to face him.

“I truly appreciate the district attorney’s commitment to protect victims of domestic violence,” she said. “I’m relieved he’s finally been charged and will be required to take responsibility for his actions.”

