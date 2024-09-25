Clark and Washoe counties latest sued in voter roll cleanup effort

Citizen Outreach Foundation filed lawsuits against two additional counties to require the processing of voter registration challenges.

Voters fill out documents before casting their ballot during the Nevada Primary Day Elections on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the Galleria at Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark and Washoe counties were the latest sued by a conservative organization in an effort to force counties to process its challenges of registered voters the organization allege to have moved from the two counties.

Citizen Outreach Foundation filed a lawsuit against Carson City and Storey County last week, asking the court to instruct them to process challenges of suspected ineligible voters. On Monday, the foundation proceeded with similar lawsuits against Clark and Washoe.

The lawsuit involves thousands of challenges the group filed alleging certain registered voters were no longer eligible to be on the voter rolls because they moved out of the county or out of the state.

The secretary of state’s office has declined to comment on the lawsuits.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.