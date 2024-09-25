90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Clark and Washoe counties latest sued in voter roll cleanup effort

Voters fill out documents before casting their ballot during the Nevada Primary Day Elections o ...
Voters fill out documents before casting their ballot during the Nevada Primary Day Elections on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the Galleria at Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas ...
Nevada senator aims to increase tax deductions for small businesses
A voting machine with a vote card at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, T ...
Election-related scam calls in Nevada are increasing as November looms
FILE - A worker handles mail-in ballots. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Some Nevadans, facing obstacles to voting, have started casting ballots digitally
Nevada Secretary State Cisco Aguilar shakes hands with poll worker Esmeralda Reynold during pri ...
Conservative group sues Nevada counties over voter registration challenges
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2024 - 11:31 am
 

Clark and Washoe counties were the latest sued by a conservative organization in an effort to force counties to process its challenges of registered voters the organization allege to have moved from the two counties.

Citizen Outreach Foundation filed a lawsuit against Carson City and Storey County last week, asking the court to instruct them to process challenges of suspected ineligible voters. On Monday, the foundation proceeded with similar lawsuits against Clark and Washoe.

The lawsuit involves thousands of challenges the group filed alleging certain registered voters were no longer eligible to be on the voter rolls because they moved out of the county or out of the state.

The secretary of state’s office has declined to comment on the lawsuits.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES