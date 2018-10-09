Clark County guide lays out 5 of the 6 Nevada ballot measures

Nevada law requires the county to pay the newspaper of record in each county to print information about candidates for office, voting locations and ballot questions that would amend the state constitution.

A look at a sample ballot from the June 12 primary election. (Robin Hebrock)

Readers of the Review-Journal may have noticed an election guide printed on Oct. 3 did not list information about one ballot question.

The guide, a paid advertisement from Clark County that will appear in the classified section again on Wednesday, excluded Question 2. The initiative aims to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax.

County spokesman Dan Kulin said Question 2 was not included in the guide because that measure is not an amendment. Information about Question 2 was included in a version of the voter guide published Sept. 26.

Information about ballot questions that would amend the state constitution must be printed at least three times.

Kulin said Question 5, which also wouldn’t amend the constitution, was included in reprint of the election guide on Oct. 3 by mistake. That initiative would automatically register qualified Nevadans to vote when they get a driver’s license.

