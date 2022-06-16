Cortez Masto, Laxalt trade barbs over gas prices

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and GOP opponent Adam Laxalt took aim at each other over high gas prices.

Robert Herrera, left, from IBEW Local 396 speaks out against U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and his relationship with oil companies at the Nevada State AFL-CIO offices on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FILE - Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources hearing to examine the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2023 for the Department of Energy, May 5, 2022, in Washington. Many of the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats are actively trying to distance themselves from Washington, including Cortez Masto who is nearing the end of her first six-year term. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Tommy Blitsch from Teamsters Local 631 speaks out against U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and his relationship with oil companies at the Nevada State AFL-CIO offices on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elizabeth Humphrey, from left, Kamalei Caseria, and Jovan Johnson, members of Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters Local 1977 at the Nevada State AFL-CIO offices to speak out against U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and his relationship with oil companies on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Having won their respective primaries, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, took aim at each other over high gas prices.

Workers gathered Thursday at the Nevada State AFL-CIO headquarters in Henderson to protest Laxalt’s work for a Washington law firm whose clients include oil companies like Shell Oil Co. and Chevron Corp.

In a press release from his campaign team, Laxalt said that Cortez Masto has contributed to the pain at the pump for Nevadans.

“Nevada’s gas prices have doubled on Senator Cortez Masto’s watch,” Laxalt said. “Her votes against exploration of our domestic energy resources have directly contributed to the unaffordable prices Nevadans are suffering through today.

