Cortez Masto, Laxalt trade barbs over gas prices
Having won their respective primaries, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, took aim at each other over high gas prices.
Workers gathered Thursday at the Nevada State AFL-CIO headquarters in Henderson to protest Laxalt’s work for a Washington law firm whose clients include oil companies like Shell Oil Co. and Chevron Corp.
In a press release from his campaign team, Laxalt said that Cortez Masto has contributed to the pain at the pump for Nevadans.
“Nevada’s gas prices have doubled on Senator Cortez Masto’s watch,” Laxalt said. “Her votes against exploration of our domestic energy resources have directly contributed to the unaffordable prices Nevadans are suffering through today.
