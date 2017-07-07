Cortez Masto talks health care at UMC in Las Vegas

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto spoke at a news conference Friday at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas to highlight a new report by the Nevada Institute for Children’s Research & Policy.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during a press conference held at University Medical Center by Nevadans Together for Medicaid, a coalition of healthcare advocacy groups, on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., walks to the podium to speak at a press conference held at University Medical Center by Nevadans Together for Medicaid, a coalition of healthcare advocacy groups, on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Karen Stiles, center, takes a photo as U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, talks to her daughter Jenny after Masto held a press conference at University Medical Center on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Elizabeth Garcia, left, Joseline Alvarez, and Arlene Alvarez, listen to U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., during a press conference held at University Medical Center by Nevadans Together for Medicaid, a coalition of healthcare advocacy groups, on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The report, titled “Nevadans Will Lose Big Under Health Bills In Congress,” contends that the elimination of Medicaid expansion — key to the Republican Senate version of health care legislation designed to replace the Affordable Care Act — may cost more than 200,000 Nevadans to lose health insurance coverage.

The event was sponsored by Nevadans Together for Medicaid, a coalition of health care advocacy groups.