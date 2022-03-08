Dean Heller files for governor, joins crowded field

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller made his bid for governor official on Tuesday, the second day candidates could file for office in Nevada.

CARSON CITY — A little before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dean Heller strode into the state government office he once held and handed over $300 to file for the state government office he hopes to hold next year.

The former U.S. senator, who also served three terms as Nevada’s secretary of state, made his candidacy for governor official after speaking to supporters at a pro-law enforcement rally outside the Capitol. After a brief wait in the secretary of state’s office, he filed for the race, joined by his wife, Lynne.

“As soon as I’m done with this rally I’m walking over the Capitol building and I’m going to file for governor,” Heller told members of the Nevada Police Union and other law enforcement supporters before making the short walk to the adjacent Capitol. Heller has been endorsed by the recently-formed union.

“There’s a lot of work to do, and I’m going over to the Capitol building to right the wrongs that I am seeing in society today, especially here in Nevada,” Heller said.

His candidacy became official on the second day of the candidate filing period that runs though March 18. Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak filed his paperwork to run for a second-term in Las Vegas Monday.

Heller faces a crowded race for the Republican nomination, with Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, investor Guy Nohra, and Gardnerville surgeon Fred Simon also expected to file paperwork to run. Two other Republicans, Las Vegas real estate investor Barak Zilberberg and Reno Air Force veteran, also filed Tuesday.

