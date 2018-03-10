Dean Heller files to run for re-election to US Senate seat

Heller had planned to file with the Nevada secretary of state’s office on Monday. The appointment was rescheduled so that he could return to Washington D.C. earlier than planned “because of votes,” his campaign manager said.

Dean Heller, Nevada’s incumbent Republican senator, filed for re-election Friday, his campaign announced.

Heller had originally planned to file with the Nevada secretary of state’s office Monday. Heller’s campaign manager said Monday’s appointment was rescheduled so he could return to Washington earlier than planned “because of votes.”

“Whether it’s getting our veterans the services they need, cutting taxes on hardworking Nevadans or confirming judges that will uphold our Constitution, a lot has been accomplished, and this country is finally on the right track. But there is still more work to do,” Heller said in a statement released by his campaign after his filing.

Heller’s most notable announced primary challenger, Danny Tarkanian, has yet to file to run. U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, challenging Heller from the Democratic side, filed for her Senate run Monday.

Other elections

Republican Mitchell Taylor Tracy filed to run for the Clark County Commission in District F, setting up a primary with Tisha Black.

In District G, Democrat Jim Gibson, the appointed incumbent, filed Friday to run for the seat. He is so far the only Democrat to file for the seat. Republicans Cindy Lake and Frederick Van Dover and Libertarian Douglas Marsh also filed.

In Assembly District 42, a central Las Vegas Valley district, Democrat Henry LaDon filed to run. He is the third Democrat to file for the seat, which is being vacated by four-term Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams. She announced that she won’t seek re-election.

Candidates can file to run until 5 p.m. March 16.

