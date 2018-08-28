Dean Heller gets boost from former Trump campaign manager

President Donald Trump ’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski tweeted his support for Nevada Sen. Dean Heller a day after the New York Times reported that Lewandowski allegedly threatened Heller to “fall in line” with Trump.

Dean Heller speaks at the ceremony for the opening of Interstate 11, also known as the Boulder City Bypass, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Anthony Avellaneda/El Tiempo)

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski tweeted his support for Nevada Sen. Dean Heller a day after the New York Times reported that Lewandowski allegedly threatened Heller to “fall in line” with Trump.

“I am proud to support @SenDeanHeller for his re-election effort in Nevada,” Lewandowski tweeted on Tuesday. “He is a strong supporter of the @realDonaldTrump agenda to Make America Great Again!”

Trump fired Lewandowski in June 2016 amid concerns from top Republican officials — just a month before Trump became the party’s presidential nominee. Lewandowski reportedly told Heller at a private dinner last year that if he didn’t get behind Trump, the “president’s allies would aggressively target him” in Heller’s reelection bid.

Trump ultimately helped Heller in the primary by convincing opponent Danny Tarkanian to leave the race and run for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

“It sure appears that Sen. Heller — as Trump comes here to fundraise and as Sen. Heller votes to repeal (the Affordable Care Act) and as he gets bullied by the president and continues to cave — he does appear to be getting rewarded for that by (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell and the super PACs and the big donors and, of course, the president,” Heller’s Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, said Wednesday.

Heller, who criticized Trump in 2016, said Wednesday that he doesn’t recall the threat from Lewandowski.

“I read the (New York Times) article, but think Corey must have me confused with someone else as that is not at all how our conversation went,” Heller said through a spokesman.

Heller added that he “appreciates” Lewandowski’s endorsement tweet.

Heller launches ad

Heller’s newest TV ad takes aim at his Democratic rival’s brief time in Congress.

The 30-second ad, which begins airing statewide on Tuesday, claims Rosen passed no laws during her six months in Congress before she decided to challenge Heller for his Senate seat.

“Zero,” the announcer begins while images of Rosen are splashed across the screen. “That’s the number of bills Jacky Rosen passed in Congress before announcing she was running for the Senate.”

The ad goes on to say that Rosen passed “zero” bills to help veterans or improve health care, but claims she had “plenty of time to campaign in California.”

This isn’t the first time Heller’s campaign has blasted Rosen for her record in the House. Rosen spokesman Stewart Boss in July said the congresswoman has directly co-sponsored eight bills that have been signed into law and co-sponsored 398 bills overall.

With just 70 days left to Election Day, the race between Heller and Rosen has gotten increasingly nasty — with both sides running blistering ads linking their opponent to polarizing politicians. Rosen has painted Heller as a rubber stamp for President Donald Trump while Heller focused on Rosen’s relationship with Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The new Heller ad will run statewide, according to his campaign.

Question 6 gets endorsement

The ballot measure that would push Nevada’s Renewable Portfolio Standard to 50 percent by 2030 landed an endorsement from the Nevada AFL-CIO this week, which represents some 145,000 union workers across the state.

“By setting a 50 percent renewable benchmark in the state, we can bring in billions’ worth of capital investments that will position Nevada workers at the forefront of a burgeoning industry,” Rusty McAllister, the state chapter’s executive secretary-treasurer said in a statement announcing the endorsement.

But the measure, which has to pass in 2018 and 2020 to become law, also got its first form of organized opposition this week in the form of the No on Question 6 campaign.

The group created a new Twitter handle this month and recently launched a website to oppose the measure.

The website says the opposition campaign is a project of the Coalition of Energy Users, a California-based group that advocates for “affordable energy and quality jobs.”

News and Notes

— Former State Sen. Justin Jones scored an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Dina Titus in his run for Clark County Commission in District F. The endorsement came a day after Democratic Commissioner Susan Brager endorsed Republican Tisha Black to replace her.

— State Sen. Tick Segerblom is hosting a fundraiser at his home for Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, who is running for attorney general, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. To RSVP, email Julia at RSVP@fordfornevada.com.

— Former U.S. Rep. and presidential candidate Ron Paul endorsed Ryan Bundy, an independent running for Nevada governor.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.