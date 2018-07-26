Dean Heller lands law enforcement union endorsement

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller on Thursday landed an endorsement from the Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition, the first statewide Republican to score the unanimous support of nearly 100 law enforcement organizations in the 2018 election cycle.

President Donald Trump, right, greets U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during the keynote address at the Nevada Republican Party State Convention at the Suncoast in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“I’m incredibly humbled that the Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition has endorsed my re-election campaign,” Heller said in a statement. “One of my top priorities is protecting public safety and keeping our communities safe, and I will continue to fight for our peace officers in the U.S. Senate.”

Mike Ramirez, a Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition representative, said Heller is “fighting to keep our communities safe” and has ensured local law enforcement agencies have the federal resources they need to do their jobs.

“Dean has delivered critical funding to help law enforcement departments combat the state’s backlog of untested rape kits, stop human trafficking, prevent drug abuse, and more,” Ramirez said. “Dean is our advocate and I know that he will continue to stand up for our men and women in blue.”

Heller is facing U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, a Democrat, in his bid for a second full term in the upper chamber of Congress. Recent polls have shown the two candidates neck and neck and many national analysts say the seat is the best Senate pickup opportunity for Democrats.

“Jacky Rosen has an 88 percent grade from the National Association of Police Organizations last year, the highest of any member of the Nevada delegation, because of her record in Congress supporting law enforcement and voting for bills like the Thin Blue Line Act,” said Rosen campaign spokesman Stewart Boss. “She’ll keep standing up for law enforcement officers as Nevada’s next Senator.”

The Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition mostly supports Democrats, throwing their weight behind gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak, lieutenant governor hopeful Kate Marshall and secretary of state candidate Nelson Araujo. They also have endorsed a few Republicans for Nevada Assembly, including Jim Marchant, John Ellison and Jim Wheeler.

In 2016, the group backed Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto over Republican Joe Heck in the race to replace Harry Reid in the Senate. That vote also was unanimous, officials said.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.