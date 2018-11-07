Dennis Hof, deceased brothel owner, leads Nevada Assembly race

Democrat Lesia Romanov was the only candidate with a pulse in the race for Assembly District 36, but it looks like that wasn’t enough to defeat deceased brothel owner Dennis Hof.

Dennis Hof, Republican candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 36

Based on early returns Tuesday night, it appears voters in the rural, heavily Republican district chose to elect someone no longer living rather than let the seat turn blue.

The first results posted at just after 10 p.m. showed Hof with 68.3 percent of votes to Romanov’s 31.7 percent in Nye County.

“It will be another footnote in Nevada history: We voted for a dead man,” predicted Eric Herzik, chair of the political science department at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The 72-year-old Hof was found dead in bed at his Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, just north of Pahrump, on Oct. 16.

Four months earlier, the self-described “Trump of Pahrump” made national news when he upset incumbent Assemblyman James Oscarson in a bitter primary contest, only to see his candidacy denounced by top party leaders, including U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Gov. Brian Sandoval, Attorney General Adam Laxalt and the Assembly Republican Caucus.

Hof was widely expected to win anyway, but some experts said dying only improved his chances.

“I think Hof would have won alive,” Herzik said, but his death made him palatable to some squeamish GOP voters because it turned him into “the Republican placeholder” on the ballot.

There are nearly 8,500 more Republicans than Democrats on the active voter registration rolls in District 36.

Assuming Hof is officially declared the winner, the seat will be declared vacant and the process will begin to appoint his replacement.

First the county commissions for the three counties included in District 36 — Clark, Lincoln and Nye — will meet separately to nominate one candidate each. Then the three commissions will hold a joint meeting to appoint one of the three candidates.

According to Wayne Thorley, who oversees elections at the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office, Nye County will hold the most sway in the proceedings, since the commissioners’ votes will be weighted based on the number of precincts in each county.

Whoever the commissions select will be seated well before the start of the legislative session next year.

Review-Journal writer Ramona Giwargis contributed to this report.