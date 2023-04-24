DeSantis leads Trump in Nevada, GOP poll says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a better chance of defeating President Joe Biden in Nevada than former Republican President Donald Trump does, according to new poll.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A new poll found that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a better chance of defeating Democratic President Joe Biden in Nevada in 2024 than former GOP President Donald Trump does.

The poll, conducted by GOP polling firm Public Opinion Strategies between April 17 and April 20 surveyed 500 Nevada voters, found that in a race between DeSantis and Biden, 44 percent would vote for DeSantis, 41 percent would vote for Biden, and 10 percent were undecided.

In a race between Trump and Biden, 46 percent of the respondents said they would vote for Biden, 45 percent said Trump, and 6 percent were undecided. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, according to a memorandum from Public Opinion Strategies.

When the respondents were asked via cell phone and landline which candidate — Trump versus DeSantis — they would be more likely to support, DeSantis polled slightly ahead of Trump by one percentage point.

Fifty-four percent said they would not be likely to vote for Trump, while 46 percent said they would not be likely to vote for DeSantis.

While 32 percent of the respondents were Republican, 35 percent Democrat and 28 percent independent, 41 percent of them identify as moderate. Twenty-seven percent of the respondents were over the age of 65, and 22 percent were between the ages of 18 and 34.

Among seniors, DeSantis leads Biden 47 to 42 percent, but they are tied among independent women.

Trump trails behind Biden among seniors by one point and is far behind independent women (Biden at 48 percent and Trump at 39 percent). Trump is also 10 percentage points behind Biden among Clark County respondents.

Among independent voters and among Hispanic voters who were polled, DeSantis runs slightly better than Trump against Biden, according to Public Opinion Strategies.

The poll also asked the respondents if they approve or disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president. Fifty-two percent totally disapprove, and 40 percent totally approve.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.