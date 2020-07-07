109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nevada

Despite grim report, Nevada GOP confident in Trump for November

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2020 - 5:05 pm
 
Updated July 6, 2020 - 5:29 pm

WASHINGTON — The chances of President Donald Trump flipping Nevada red in November may be narrowing.

On Monday, Politico’s Election Forecast moved Nevada — as well as Michigan, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania — from toss-up states to the “Lean Democratic” column.

“Nevada hasn’t voted as Democratic as its diversifying population would suggest, but Joe Biden still holds the advantage there,” Politico explained, as the news organization declared Trump “an underdog to win a second term.”

Nationally the RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Biden with an 8.7 percentage point lead.

Hillary Clinton snagged the Silver State’s six electoral college votes in 2016 with a 2.42 percentage point edge over Trump, but the president and his campaign team have made known their hope that the GOP could claim Nevada in 2020 — even after a blue wave claimed every statewide office except for secretary of state in 2018.

The Nevada State Democratic Party enjoys a comfortable registration edge with 624,673 Democrats on the state’s voter rolls, compared to 530,000 Republican and 367,345 nonpartisan voters as of last month.

A June memo written by Nevada Democrats’ coordinated campaign director Shelby Wiltz noted, “Among registered voters in Clark County, Republicans are now comparable to a third party.” Wiltz described Nevada Democrats position as the strongest the party has seen heading into a general election.

Currently, there are 480,947 active registered Democrats in Clark County, 326,709 Republicans and 270,681 nonpartisans.

The Trump re-election campaign sees other statistics.

“In 2016, President Trump lost Nevada by 2.4 percent. (2012 GOP nominee Mitt) Romney lost by 7.6 percent and (the late Arizona Sen. John) McCain lost NV by 12.4 percent. President Trump closed the margin significantly in Nevada and had the best Republican result since (President George W.) Bush in 2004,” said Trump campaign Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine. Bush won Nevada by 2.6 percent in 2004.

Perrine also boasted of the GOP’s “incredibly aggressive ground game” in Nevada.

At the same time, “There is such an unknown factor that’s in play,” said longtime Republican political consultant Sig Rogich.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Las Vegas has experienced one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, a recent spike in coronavirus cases and a scary rise in hospitalizations, although Monday Nevada experienced its first day-over-day decline in hospitalizations cases since June.

“I still think he’s going to win” Nevada, GOP activist Chuck Muth told the Review Journal, as he predicted unemployment and coronavirus cases would improve dramatically before November.

If Trump does bring the economy roaring back, Rogich noted, Trump will “get credit for it. People remember what happens at the end of something.” The same rule would apply for the pandemic.

Rogich, who lives in Las Vegas, also sees Trump’s chances better than they may have appeared a year ago because, through no fault of its own, the Culinary Union doesn’t have the clout it had before COVID-19 ravaged employment on The Strip.

Once again the dean of the Nevada congressional delegation, Democrat Rep. Dina Titus, predicted Trump’s defeat in Nevada.

“Nevadans have seen that President Trump doesn’t have the empathy or attention span to contain the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” Titus said.

“Joe Biden knows this state well and he understands that we can’t take a single vote for granted,” Titus added. “The team already on the ground here is impressive and they will benefit from having a candidate at the top of the ticket who cares about working people and Western issues.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County sees 376 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Clark County sees 376 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
2
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
3
Southern Nevada showing 66% compliance on new mask policy, agency says
Southern Nevada showing 66% compliance on new mask policy, agency says
4
Republicans possibly exposed to virus by Trump Jr. girlfriend Guilfoyle
Republicans possibly exposed to virus by Trump Jr. girlfriend Guilfoyle
5
Deep cuts, possible tax increases on tap for special session
Deep cuts, possible tax increases on tap for special session
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST