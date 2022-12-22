DETR director to step down next month

Elisa Cafferata announced she would resign from her position as the director of Nevada’s employment office.

Elisa Cafferata, director of Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, during JobFest 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) @KMCannonPhoto

Elisa Cafferata announced she would step down as the head of Nevada’s employment office, effective Jan. 2, 2023.

Cafferata was first appointed in August 2020 to become acting director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation by Gov. Steve Sisolak, then becoming the agency’s permanent director six months later. She became the department’s third director in the role since March 2020.

Cafferata joined at a time when the agency was facing a record number of unemployment claims on top of having to quickly implement several new federal unemployment assistance programs such as those aimed at gig workers and independent contractors.

DETR said under Cafferata’s tenure, the agency paid out more than $12 billion in unemployment insurance benefits to more than 600,000 Nevadans. It also prevented more than $2 billion in fraudulent payments. And there are plans to implement a $72 million upgrade to the state’s unemployment insurance system.

“I joined the team at the height of the pandemic, and I have been impressed with the level of service and dedication of the DETR staff every single day,” Cafferata said in Wednesday news release. “I am grateful to Governor Sisolak for this opportunity to lead.”

Sisolak tweeted shortly after Cafferata’s announcement: “I am incredibly grateful to Director Cafferata for her service to the State — because of her steady leadership, DETR is in a much better position than it was two years ago. So many Nevadans have benefited from her work. I wish her all the best going forward.”

Prior to joining DETR, Cafferata served as deputy administrator at the Division of Welfare and Support Services.

