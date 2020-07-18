106°F
Nevada

DETR sees another resignation: deputy director resigned Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2020 - 6:35 pm
 

The deputy director of Nevada’s employment agency resigned Friday.

“It was my decision, and I did resign this morning,” Dennis Perea told the Review-Journal.

The State’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has been flooded with claims since March, as the state has led the nation in job losses spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Lawmakers made incremental progress Wednesday on plugging a $1.2 billion pandemic-created state budget hole but concluded Day 8 of their special session leaving one of the heaviest lifts still on the table — a proposed half-billion dollar slashing of state agency budgets.