Diaz quits Nevada Assembly, will run for Las Vegas City Council

Diaz’s departure means the Clark County Commission will have to appoint four members to the Legislature ahead of the 2019 session, which begins Feb. 4.

Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections chairwoman Olivia Diaz, D-North Las Vegas, calls for a vote on Senate Joint Resolution 2, lending symbolic support for the federal Equal Rights Amendment, in Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections, March 14, 2017. (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @victorjoecks

Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, D-North Las Vegas, speaks to the news media prior to filing to run for re-election to her Assembly District 11 in 2016. Diaz resigned from her seat on Monday, less than a month after being re-elected to a fourth term. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barely a month after being re-elected to her fourth term to Nevada Assembly District 11, Olivia Diaz has resigned and announced her intentions to run for the Las Vegas City Council.

Diaz, a Las Vegas Democrat, announced her resignation on Monday. She was elected Nov. 6, earning 81 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Gianna Miceli. In a Twitter post, she announced she was planning to run for the Ward 3 city council seat, which is being vacated by outgoing councilman Bob Coffin.

“I would like to thank the constituents of Assembly District 11 for putting their trust in me for the last 4 terms,” Diaz said in a statement Monday morning. “Investing in education, fighting to protect and expand healthcare, and working to ensure that Nevada’s economy works for everyone has been an honor and a privilege. While I will no longer hold the title Assemblywoman, I am looking forward to continuing to work shoulder to shoulder with neighbors and friends I’ve known my entire life and continue to do everything I can to improve my community.”

A crowded field

Diaz’s move comes less than a week after current Ward 3 councilman Bob Coffin confirmed that he will not seek a third and final term in the office. Coffin, 76, cited back pain that’s been lingering since a 1981 car crash.

Ward 3 includes downtown Las Vegas and is one of three seats on the seven-member board that’s up for election.

Diaz will join three other candidates who have declared their intentions to run in Ward 3. Melissa Clary, 36, a Department of Veterans Affairs project manager announced her campaign last week. Political newcomer Shawn Mooneyham declared his candidacy in July and former Las Vegas parks commissioner David Lopez tossed his hat into the ring in late 2017.

In Ward 1, termed-out Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian’s assistant Robin Munier, former Las Vegas employee Brian Knudsen and coffee shop owner Sherman Avery Ray have each expressed interest in Tarkanian’s seat.

The Ward 5 seat, occupied by Councilman Cedric Crear, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s seat are also up for election.

The candidate filing period is Jan. 22 through Feb. 1. Following the April 2 primary, the general election is June 11.

Replacing Diaz

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson called Diaz a “trailblazer and role model for many aspiring leaders.”

“While I’m sad to see Assemblywoman Diaz leave the legislature, I know that she will never stop fighting for our community and Nevada,” Frierson said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing what’s next for her, and I’m honored to have worked with her these past several years.”

Diaz’s departure means the Clark County Commission will have to appoint four members to the Legislature ahead of the 2019 session, which begins Feb. 4.

The commission this week will appoint people to the seats in Senate districts 3 and 11, which became vacant when Las Vegas Democrats Tick Segerblom and Aaron Ford were elected to other offices. Clark County also is working with Nye and Lincoln counties to appoint a replacement for Assembly District 36, because Dennis Hof won that seat despite dying a month before the election.

Appointees must be of the same political party, so Diaz’s departure will have no bearing on the 29-13 majority Democrats hold in the Assembly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

Review-Journal Assistant City Editor Rob Johnson contributed to this report.