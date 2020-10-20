Didn’t receive a mail-in ballot? You still have options

Nearly 176,000 Nevadans have already voted by mail for the upcoming presidential election, but what should you do if you did not receive your mail-in ballot?

Wilma Dal Mundo, who has been a poll worker for 13 years, hands out "I Voted" stickers at the Meadows Mall early voting location on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nearly 176,000 Nevadans have already voted by mail for the upcoming presidential election, but what should you do if you did not receive your mail-in ballot?

If you live in Clark County, you still have several options.

All active voters in Clark County should have received a mail-in ballot by Oct. 17. Voters may use the U.S. Postal Service website to track any shipping issues that may have occurred with their ballots, or they may call the county at 702-455-6552 to request a replacement ballot.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said replacement ballots will be mailed out for the rest of the week. All ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 in order to be counted.

In previous elections, absentee ballots had to be requested no later than two weeks before election day. However, that is not the case in 2020, as the voting laws were amended to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Once you’ve submitted a mail ballot, you can track it by signing up online.

The simplest option may be voting in person.

Early voting began Saturday and will run, Saturday through Thursday, until Friday, Oct. 30. Anyone may vote at any of the more than 30 early voting sites throughout the county. Same-day registration is also available at each site.

There will also be some 125 voting sites open on election day, Nov. 3. Same-day registration will also be available, but you must present a valid Nevada identification card to register and vote on election day.

If there is an emergency or some other problem that would keep you from voting on election day, the law also allows election officials to record your vote in other ways — such as an emailed ballot.

If you are not registered or registered after Oct. 15, you will not receive a mail-in ballot. You can register or update your registration online until Oct. 29. After that, you will need to register and vote in person at a voting site on election day.

Same-day and late registrants will technically vote provisionally, but unlike previous elections, provisional ballots will include all local and district-level races — not just federal races.

Kulin stressed that county election officials are willing to help voters exercise their right in various ways. Anyone experiencing any problems voting is advised to call the general election help line, 702-455-VOTE.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.