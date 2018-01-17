Dina Titus signs onto bill that would federally legalize marijuana

Titus, a Democrat representing central Las Vegas, on Tuesday signed on as a co-sponsor to a bill from U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colorado, that aims to remove marijuana in all forms from the schedule of drugs under the Controlled Substances Act.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., at Las Vegas City Hall on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marijuana could become federally legal if a bill that Nevada Rep. Dina Titus recently signed onto becomes law.

“Nevada has shown that regulating marijuana like alcohol works. It is time the nation follows our state’s lead by removing cannabis from all schedules of the Controlled Substances Act and setting up a framework to guide businesses and consumers,” Titus said. “The majority of Americans are sick of the federal government stoking fear and ignoring the dangers of the black market.”

Marijuana remains listed as a Schedule 1 drug, along with Ecstasy, heroin, peyote and LSD among others. But eight states, including Nevada, and the District of Columbia have legalized the sale of possession of marijuana for adults 21 and older

Polis’ bill, which is called the Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Act, was introduced into Congress in March 2017, but has yet to would give the Food and Drug Administration the same authority over marijuana that it currently has over alcohol, and would also change the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) to include marijuana in its name.

